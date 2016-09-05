Downing on form at Purbeck pigeon event

The most recent outing from Purbeck was a much gentler affair, with predictable speeds, unlike the last two races where there were a number of heavy losses.

In total the numbers were a third down, with only six Newmarket South Road Flying Club members competing.

The overall winner of the competition was Dave Downing, who took the first three places on offer while flying close to 60mph.

It helped mark a serious of satisfactory results for all of those involved in the event.