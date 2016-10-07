Corner is on top form

Eddie Guest believes Jamie Corner produced one of the best performances of his career in defeating Donny Britain last week.

Corner, who is a member of Eddie’s Gym, suffered a cut eye in the top-of-the-bill bout, held at Innocence Nightclub in Newmarket.

But he rallied to clinch the East Anglian title belt.

“Jamie has always been a good boxer, but that is the best I have seen him box,” said Guest.

“He thoroughly deserved to win and it is always pleasing for our fighters to put big victories on the board like this one.”

The event, which was arranged by Guest and co-promoter Rebecca Ross, saw a total of six victories for the home stable.

These included triumphs for Jim Bowers and Mark Samuels.

Meanwhile, debutant Georgie Baxter was awarded a draw against Kerrie Taylor, despite having dominated much of the fight.

“It was a really good night and I am so pleased with the performances my fighters put in,” added Guest.

“There was around 350 people there and they were treated to some great fights.

“I would like to thank everyone that helped to make it such a good evening, including Rebecca, who put in lots of hard work.”