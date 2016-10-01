Category One success continues for Wallis

Mark Wallis’ rich vein of Category One form continued last week at the Pinpoint Yorkshire St Leger.

Still basking in the glory of seeing Clondoty Alex romp to East Anglian Derby glory eight days previously, the Lakenheath trainer was celebrating another triumph in Doncaster thanks to Rubys Rascal.

The 2014 dog was actually one of two entrants for Wallis, with the experienced Billys Bullet having also qualified for the showpiece outing.

The Wallis duo received a boost pre-race when Droopys Tamera had to be withdrawn lame, making it a five-dog race.

Billys Bullet got away well and was in contention behind leaders Coney Cashen and Huarache Madison when his path was blocked, effectively ending his chances.

It left Rubys Rascal to seek glory for Team Wallis and they were not let down as the John Clarke-owned dog slipped inside Coney Cashen on the fifth bend before going on to win by two lengths in a time of 41.10 seconds.

Rubys Rascal’s next assignment is expected to be the William Hill St Leger at Wimbledon, which gets under way in three weeks’ time.

Billys Bullet is also expected to compete in an event that is likely to be the 2012 dog’s swan song appearance before retiring.

n Wallis was due to have Lord Hesketh’s Ribble Aon run in the Ladbrokes Gold Collar final at Crayford on Tuesday night.

However, the 2013 dog was withdrawn at late notice due to a bruised and infected toe.

Ribble Aon was rated a 3/1 shot with the bookmakers to clinch the £8,000 first prize.