Bronze for young Newmarket swimmer

Jake Thomas-Mansfield secured some personal success — including a bronze butterfly medal — at the recent ASA National Championships in Sheffield.

Competing for the West Suffolk Swimming Club in the 200m freestyle, the Newmarket-based swimmer drew level with his personal best time to finish in ninth position.

That was enough for the 16-year-old to advance through into the final, where he improved to finish eighth, shaving 0.8 seconds off his personal best.

Later in the day, the youngster was back in action in the 100m butterfly.

On this occasion he finished fifth and just 0.06 seconds outside of the medal places.

Thomas-Mansfield failed to make the final of the 200m individual medley and came ninth in the 50m butterfly, but he did manage to get his hands on bronze medal in the 200m fly with a positive showing in the final.