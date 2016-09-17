Another Newmarket doubles win for Penn and Wand

Tom Penn and Paul Wand made it back-to-back Men’s Doubles titles at the Newmarket URC Tennis Club last weekend.

With five pairs entering, the annual tournament would be decided on a round robin basis where each team would play a nine-game set against each of their counterparts.

The team with the most games clinched would then be crowned champions.

It was the Penn and Wand combination that came up trumps, just as they did 12 months ago, by racking up 24 games, while Ben Fuller and Martin Rogers were runners-up with 22.

The remaining pairs were: Anthony Esler/John Bateman (16 games), Michael Bilson/Raymond Dorans (15 games) and Paul Berridge/James Blakemore (13 games).

n David Irani and Liz Woodcock won the club’s Mixed Doubles tournament earlier this month with a 6-3 6-1 win over Simon Crisp and Sally Pope.