Another Champions Cup for all-conquering Flyers

The Cambridgeshire Flyers continued their impressive record in the BDO Champions Cup after winning the title for a fourth time.

Captained by two-time World Masters finalist Sandra Greatbatch, the Fordham-based team beat the Victory Vixen team from Nottinghamshire 5-0 in the final.

The annual tournament sees the winners of all the Super League competitions across the country come together for a one-day event, which this year was held at the Event City in Manchester.

The Flyers won the Cambridgeshire Ladies League to earn their place in this year’s Champions Cup and began the tournament with wins over Suffolk (4-1) and West of England (5-0) to win their group and advance to the knockout stage.

Another whitewash win followed in the quarter-finals as they eased past Stewartby Sirens of Bedfordshire 5-0, before a 4-1 triumph over London’s Edmonton Ladies booked their place in the final.

The Flyers showed no signs of nerves in the final as they whitewashed their Nottinghamshire opponents 5-0 to lift the Champions Cup for a fourth time.

“We’ve been very successful in the Champions Cup in recent years,” Sandra Greatbatch beamed. “The team has been together for a while and we all blend together.

“No one worries about what everyone else is doing, which was important because we all had to play at the same time on different boards.

“It was very important that we concentrated on our own game and didn’t look at what was happening elsewhere.”

n The Flyers kicked off their new league campaign with a 5-1 win against Cambridge Wanderers on Sunday.