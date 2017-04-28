Osborn makes big impression on his return

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (245-8) beat Frinton-on-Sea II (226-5) by 19 runs

Returning Tom Osborn hit a century as Worlington got their season off to a winning start against Frinton II on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Frinton invited Worlington to bat first and captain Richard Ford (6) was first to depart, bowled by his opposite number Sam Brynes.

Graham Ford was then joined by Tom Osborn, who had not played for the club in three years, and the pair added 78 before the former fell for 28.

Frinton’s Tom Lawes (2-42) then dismissed Craig Estlea and Worlington debutant, Tom Newell, to leave the home side on 106-5.

Daren Hayward was the next bat and together with Osborn took back control, adding 87 for the fifth wicket before the former fell to John Hambrook for 52.

Osborn helped Worlington surpass the 200 mark ,bringing up his century in the process, before eventually falling for 107.

A cameo knock of 20 towards the close for another of Worlington’s winter signings — Charlie Tunstall — helped the home team post 245-8.

After tea, it was Tunstall’s time to shine as the left-hander picked up the first two Frinton wickets.

With both openers dismissed, it was left to Hambrook and his skipper Brynes to begin the recovery and together they added a further 80 runs.

It was the slow bowling of Craig Estlea that made the breakthrough, removing Brynes for 36.

A wicket apiece for Cody Golding (1-39) and Craig Woollard (1-63) put Worlington in the ascendancy and they eventually saw the game out ahead of Saturday’s visit to Mistley (1pm).

n Newly-promoted Worlington Academy claimed a six-wicket win at home to Rougham.

Figures of 5-39 from Matthew Wittish helped dismiss the visitors for 137, while Sam Godfrey (31no) and Carl Manels (34no) did the damage with the bat.