Youngster backing Fen Tigers to overcome the league leaders

Jordan Jenkins is optimistic the Mildenhall Fen Tigers can stretch their unbeaten run at home this season by defeating table-topping Eastbourne Eagles in the National League on Sunday.

The Fen Tigers are seven from seven at home this season in all competitions with their last defeat at West Row coming against Birmingham Brummies in the league in September.

Although the 15-year-old expects the scoreline between the two sides to be much closer than the 61-29 hammering the Fen Tigers dished out to the Arlington outfit in the National Trophy in April, he is confident that all the points on offer will remain in Suffolk.

Jenkins said: “I think we will be able to beat Eastbourne again. I know they have now got Jake Knight in their team but we have been going well at home.

“Dan Halsey is now on form and Jon Armstrong looked quick on Sunday. Hopefully I can carry on from this weekend and pick up some more points.

“I am not saying it is going to be easy but we will be hard to beat at home for the rest of the season as everyone is going good.

“It is a shame we have lost Luke Ruddick for a bit as he was going well before his injury.

“I’ve just got the last of my exams out of the way. I now have 10 weeks off and a summer with the kevlars on.”

n On Sunday, former Ipswich Witches star Gino Manzares’ 14-point haul helped the USA Dream Team to glory in the Transatlantic Challenge at West Row.

Wins from Danny Halsey and Jon Armstrong put the Fen Tigers quartet into an early lead, however that was as good as it was to get for the host side.

With a combination of three successive last-place finishes for the Fen Tigers between heats eight and 10, and eight wins shared between the Dream Team and the Norwich Stars quartet, it became clear that the competition would be a shoot-out between the two sides.

Having been pipped for second on the line by a fast charging Luke Bekker in heat six, Halsey treated the crowd to a piece of his own magic in heat 11 when coming from third to first, before scoring double points in heat 13 on a tactical joker, to give the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Any chance of a Fen Tigers comeback was soon dashed though as a third win on the spin for Jenkins ahead of regular team-mate Jon Armstrong in heat 15 edged the Stars into a one point lead, before Manzares defeated Connor Mountain to square the scores just a heat later.

With the Dream Team taking seven points from the next three races it saw them head into a final heat decider with a three-point advantage, leaving the Stars needing a victory to force a run-off.

Having mastered the track, man-of-the-moment Manzares blasted away from the tapes to take his fourth success of the meeting and with it hand the Dream Team victory by five points.

USA DREAM TEAM

MEETING SCORES:

USA Dream Team 41: Gino Manzares 14, Luke Bekker 10, Dillon Ruml 9, Broc Nicol 8.

Norwich Stars 36: Danny Ayers 13, Jordan Jenkins 12, Connor Mountain 11, Lewis Whitmore 0.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 31: Danny Halsey 15, Jon Armstrong 12, Ryan Terry-Daley 2, Danno Verge 2.

British U-21 Young Lions 16: Nathan Stoneman 5, Luke Priest 5, Luke Harris 4, Callum Walker 2.