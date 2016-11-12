Young starlet Jenkins signs for Fen Tigers

Jordan Jenkins has struck a deal to ride for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in 2017.

The 15-year-old, who finished on the podium at the British Youth Championships, impressed during three outings for the Tigers towards the end of last season.

And, despite his services being in demand, the Norwich-based rider has agreed to extend his stay at the Mildenhall Stadium.

“This is another great piece of news for Mildenhall Speedway and our supporters,” said promoter Kevin Jolly.

“Jordan has great potential, and is a highly likeable young man who wants to learn and progress his career in the correct manner.

“We put in a lot of time and effort last season with Jordan and are grateful that he has shown loyalty to Mildenhall.

“We will not put any pressure on him and of course will support him in every way possible.

“He was a pleasure to work with last season as was his Grandad Ross and both will be valued additions to our pit area.”

Meanwhile, ahead of his first full National League campaign, Jenkins said; “I am pleased to be returning to Mildenhall.

“I enjoyed my time there last season and was very grateful for all the track time I was given and the support I received from the Mildenhall management team and riders.”

Jenkins is the second rider signed up by the Fen Tigers for next term following confirmation that the experienced Jon Armstrong had been retained.

However, another youngster — Taylor Hampshire — has joined King’s Lynn Young Stars after a stint with the Fen Tigers.