Wright: ‘My game is great’

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright has no concerns over his game following his struggles in the first round of the World Matchplay on Saturday night.

The Mendham ace overcame a huge scare against debutant James Wilson before edging to a 10-8 win to avoid joining James Wade as a seeded player to exit on the opening night.

Wilson’s first three darts on the famous Winter Gardens stage in Blackpool were a 180, before he landed a pair of double eight finishes and a 12-darter to open up a 3-0 lead.

Wright hit back to 3-2, only to see his opponent land legs of 11 and 10 darts to regain a three-leg cushion, and he also led 6-3 and 7-4.

After the number three seed responded once more and finished 78 for a break to pull back to 7-6, Wilson took out a 127 bullseye checkout to move two legs away from the win.

Three misses at doubles in each of the next two legs, though, proved costly as Wright levelled before double eight moved him 9-8 up, and the Scot sealed victory in style by taking out 147.

“I don’t give up. I always try to fight for every single leg,” he told LoveTheDartsmag.com

“I know my game is great and it was just one of those days.

“It would be great to win this (competition) but it is one game at a time.”

Wright will return to action tomorrow night against Cristo Reyes.