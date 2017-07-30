Worlington golfer turns out as Suffolk finish in fifth

Have your say

Richard Beadles was unable to help inspire Suffolk to victory during Tuesday’s PGA England & Wales Inter-County Championship Eastern Qualifier at Bush Hill Park Golf Club.

The Royal Worlington and Newmarket Golf Club player linked up with Neil Mitchell (Ipswich Golf Centre) and Will Farley (Rushmere GC) for the event, which sees the winners advance through to the Championship Finals at The Belfry in October.

Suffolk were the first winners of the county competition back in 2013, taking home the £10,000 top prize.

However, the combination of Beadles, Mitchell and Farley were unable to deliver the goods on this occasion, finishing fifth out of six teams on +1.

Essex were the overall winners on -7, followed by Middlesex, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire & Cambridgeshire.

Norfolk — on +6 — finished bottom of the standings.

n Ely City’s Natasha Bamford was part of the Cambridgeshire & Hutingdonshire Junior team that recorded a 3-0 victory over their Suffolk counterparts earlier this month.

Alongside Gogs’ Morgan Tritton, Bamford won her match by a comprehensive 7 & 5 margin.