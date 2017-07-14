Woodcock too quick for the rest of the field over 22 miles

Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club’s latest time trials were held on the 11-mile circuit from Ashley to Duchess Drive for the first time this season, with Lee Woodcock the clear winner of the main race.

Nine riders opted to compete over two circuits, while the remaining 10 all raced over a single lap.

Woodcock’s emphatic win came in the 22-mile event, with his average speed of 25mph on the hilly circuit giving him a finishing time of 53 minutes and one second.

That was enough for a winning margin of 5 minutes and 28 seconds from young Newmarket rider Jordan Black in second position.

Third place, meanwhile, was taken by NCTC member Gareth Godfrey in one hour and 19 seconds.

The fastest female was Charlotte Smith, whose 62.30 ride gave her fourth place overall.

Smith also gave a masterclass in pacing, with just an eight-second difference existing in her lap split times.

The shorter 11-mile race was fiercely contested as Carl Davies claimed victory in 30.37 with an average speed of 21.6mph.

Less than half a minute slower was Andy Bathe in 31.04, closely followed by an impressive performance from NCTC’s Maxine Lane.

Lane’s clock-stopping time of 31.53 made her the fastest female on the course and also third quickest to complete 11 miles overall.

Other riders that completed the shorter circuit were: Glenn Fruish (32.04), Wayne Dunn (32.47), David Lines (34.36), D Waters (35.07), Sophie Lee (36.27), Alison Stewart (36.47) and Sara Brown (46.05).

The next NCTC cycling event is scheduled to take place on the evening of Wednesday, July 19.

It will use the 21-mile circuit that starts in Ashley and goes through to Stradishall.