Winston edges to victory at Jeagor Farm

Sweetcorn was the winning bait for Mark Winston when he won Newmarket Angling Club’s Open event.

Winston bagged 43lb 13oz at Jeagor Farm’s new lake from peg 13 to seal the victory.

Alan Archer used the same tactic from the peg next door to Winston and came a close second, finishing with a total of 43lb 6oz.

Third place went to Bobby Coulson, from peg 9, with 38lb 6oz caught on pellet.

On Sunday, the inter-club pairs competition will be hosted at Jeagor Farm.