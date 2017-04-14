Wilkinson wins close to home

Callum Wilkinson was back in the area on Saturday and was in impressive form with victory in a Centurion-qualifying test event in Bury St Edmunds.

The Moulton athlete, who is hoping to represent Great Britain at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in London, competed in the six-mile segment on the Morteon Hall estate and won through in a time of 43 minutes.

Wilkinson’s younger brother George was also in action in the Under-17 four-mile section, and he stopped the clock on 39 minutes and 25 seconds.

The meeting also attracted Wilkinson’s fellow international Dan King, with the Colchester AC member recording a victory over eight miles in 59 minutes.

The series of races were held on the same route that will be used for this year’s prestigious Centurion-qualifying race in August.

To become a Centurion, competitors must walk 100 miles within 24 hours in an official qualifying event.