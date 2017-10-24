Wilkinson selected for Commonwealth Games

Rising star Callum Wilkinson will once again get the chance to test himself on the world stage following his call-up to the England squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

The 20-year-old race walker, who hails from Moulton, was part of a 75-strong team of athletes announced by England Athletics earlier today.

It will be a second major 20K championships for the former King Edward VI School pupil, who finished 41st at the World Athletics Championships in London in August.

Team leader Martin Rush said: “We at England Athletics are delighted to be sending this team to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. The team is a real blend of experience and youth, featuring a number of athletes who performed well at last summer’s IAAF World Championships, as well as some who are making their senior international championships debuts.

“With just 75 places available, selection was always going to be a difficult task given the number of high-performing English athletes, but we are happy that we are taking a team that will be ready to perform at their best in Australia.”

The Games will take place between April 4-15 next year.