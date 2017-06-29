Wilkinson secures World Champs spot

Race walker Callum Wilkinson guaranteed his place at the World Athletics Championships in London after fulfilling the final requirement.

The Moulton athlete’s position on the start line at The Mall on August 13 was all but certain, having twice finished inside the 20km qualifying time of 84 minutes.

However, by finishing second behind Tom Bosworth at the British Grand Prix of Race Walking in Leeds, the 20-year-old’s participation has been rubber stamped.

On Sunday, Wilkinson will be in Birmingham for the 5km British Championships.