Wilkinson’s World Champs place confirmed

Callum Wilkinson has had his place at the World Athletics Championships in London officially confirmed this afternoon.

The Moulton race walker had already met the necessary criteria, finishing well inside the 20km 84-minute qualifying time, as well as coming second at the recent British Grand Prix of Race Walking.

And as expected, his name was among a list of 78 British athletes released today for the Championships, which get under way on August 4.

Wilkinson will enter the event as Britain’s second-ranked race walker behind Tom Bosworth.