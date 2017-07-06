Wilkinson keeps up record-breaking form

Callum Wilkinson’s stock continued to rise over the last week as the Moulton athlete made a big impression at two events.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old was in action at the British Championships, held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Racing over 5km, Wilkinson finished second in under 19 minutes, with his overall time of 18 minutes 56.96 seconds the second fastest over the distance in British history.

The winner, meanwhile, was the country’s number one, Tom Bosworth, who won the title for a fifth time in 18.43.29.

However, 48 hours earlier on Friday, Wilkinson managed to wrestle away Bosworth’s one-mile record on the road in Leeds.

He became the first Brit to finish such a course in under six minutes, stopping the clock in 05.59.34.

There is potential for Wilkinson to have one more races this summer, but much of his focus is now on the World Athletics Championship in London, where the 20km race walking event will take place on Sunday, August 13.