Wilkinson has eyes on World Championships

Callum Wilkinson will have the chance to rubber-stamp his place in the Great Britain squad for August’s World Athletics Championships in London this weekend.

The Moulton athlete has already met the 84-minute time requirement over 20km.

All that is now needed to guarantee a spot in the squad is a top-two finish at the British Grand Prix of Race Walking in Leeds on Sunday.

“Because I already have the time I am relaxed, but I am still very motivated,” said the 20-year-old.

“It will be great if I can secure my place on the start-line for London.”