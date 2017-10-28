Wicken lad makes a splash

King’s Ely Senior student Ted Pepper has made a big impression by qualifying for the International Topper Class Association (ITCA) 5.3 National Squad.

The 13-year-old, who lives in Wicken, has been sailing since he was 10 and is a member of Ely Sailing Club.

He has sailed all over the United Kingdom and also in the Greek Islands.

Pepper has now been selected for the RYA International Topper Class Association’s National 5.3 Squad and will be taking part in a vigorous training programme being held over six weekends during the winter months at sailing venues across the country, including Weymouth, Rutland and Notts County.

Principal of King’s Ely, Sue Freestone, said: “We make a point of encouraging young people to find what ignites their passions.

“To see Ted reaching such a high standard and earning the right to a greater challenge is fantastic.”