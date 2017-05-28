Whymark leads the way as King’s win nine medals

A 15-strong team of King’s Ely Junior and Senior pupils returned from the recent Cambridgeshire Athletics County Championships with a haul of nine medals.

Twelve-year-old Bertie Whymark was the star of the show for King’s thanks to a gold medal-winning performance in the discus.

That was the only top prize King’s clinched at the event, yet they still managed to rack up a further five silvers.

Two of those went the way of 14-year-old Ben Marshall for his displays in the hurdles and high jump, while Billy McGrath, 14, was runner-up in the discus.

Elizabeth Carberry, 14, also won a silver medal in the discus, as did 13-year-old javelin thrower Sadie Hammond.

Scott Grassby, 12, picked up double bronze medals in the shot put and discus, with 14-year-old Katie Cameron rounding off the medals by finishing third over hurdles.

Head of Athletics at King’s Ely, Jim Thompson, said: “It was great to see the King’s Ely vests on the podium so frequently.

“The attitude of the athletes was positive and supportive throughout, and everyone shared in the success of their team-mates.”

Other King’s athletes that just missed out on medals were: Tom Kim, Hannah Paling, Elizabeth Carberry, Lottie Webster and Annabelle Gilbert.