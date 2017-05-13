West Row’s Vincent falls just short

West Row racer Dave Vincent narrowly missed out on winning the National Banger Supreme Championship title on Saturday.

Vincent, the local favourite in the race, which took place at Mildenhall Stadium, took the lead with just one lap to go.

The former Supreme champion was then bumped out wide by Terry Garrod on the last corner, leaning him up against the wall as they took the flag to claim the most dramatic of victories.

The Supreme Championship was part of another Triple - Formula Feast Race Meeting at West Row, with the National Saloon Stock Cars and ORCi Ministox for Children also being contested for during the evening.

The next action at Mildenhall Stadium takes place on Saturday, May 27, and includes National Saloon Stock Cars and National Bangers racing.