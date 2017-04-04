Welcome help for netball team

Stetchworth Netball Club have received a boost ahead of their Cambridge &District Summer Netball League campaign getting under way in the form of some kit sponsorship.

Derby Cottage Osteopathic and Sports Injury Clinic, based just outside of Newmarket on Fordham Road, have agreed to provide the team’s kit and training gear.

Bruce Smart, of Derby Cottage, said: “The club have a bunch of fit and active ladies and we were only happy to help.

“Some of their players come to us with the stresses and strains of sport, so this is our way of giving back.”

Meanwhile, long-serving Stetchworth player Rhian Bayliss added: “We run on low numbers and try to keep costs low.

“Any sponsorship we get helps massively and we are very grateful.”

Stetchworth begin their summer season on Wednesday, April 26 at home to Cambourne IV.