WCP selection for Wilkinson as sibling takes his record

Moulton race walker Callum Wilkinson is one of 112 athletes that has been offered membership to the World Class Programme (WCP) for 2017/2018 by British Athletics.

The World Class Programme (WCP) is UK Sport’s National Lottery funded initiative to support the delivery of success at the world’s most significant sporting events.

Specifically, during the Tokyo 2020 cycle, the aim is to win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

And Wilkinson’s performances on the global stage over recent months have been enough to convince British Athletics he is worthy of a place on the WCP.

Meanwhile, Wilkinson’s younger brother George showed his race walking credentials on Sunday by finishing fourth at the Enfield Open 7 miles at Lee Valley Athletic Centre in a time of one hour, two minutes, 15 seconds.

George’s performance was also notable in that he dislodged his sibling Callum as the youngest ever Enfield & Haringey club champion at the distance.