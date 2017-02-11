Wadham tips Potters Legend to make an impression at the Cheltenham Festival

Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham is confident that in Potters Legend she has a horse capable of ‘putting on a good show’ at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old impressed on Festival Trials Day late last month, chasing home the Colin Tizzard-trained Royal Vacation to finish just behind the race winner.

It is the second time in as many years that Potters Legend has claimed the runners-up spot at the Gloucestershire course, and was enough to convince Bury Road-based Wadham to press ahead with plans for March’s Festival.

Two races have been earmarked — the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase or the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Chase — with much depending on the state of the ground.

Either way, Wadham is backing Potters Legend to hold his own among the sport’s elite.

“We were very pleased (on Festival Trials Day),” said Wadham.

“He made one mistake five (fences) out, but other than that he jumped very well.

“He is very versatile on ground, which is incredibly handy.

“Good ground and soft ground is all the same to him. His jumping is standing the test.

“Sometimes with a novice, if they make a mistake, most horses do not like it and tend to give up.

She continued: “He made an error at Newbury (December 31) but tried his whole heart out to get himself back in the race. You need those sort of guts in a Festival race.

“He enjoys Cheltenham and while I would not say I am confident of winning, I am confident of putting on a good show.

“If we have a soft-ground Festival, which I know is not that usual, we would definitely go the shorter route in the Close Brothers.

“If it is good ground, we might end up going down the three-mile route. It is slightly up in the air at this moment in time.”

Today, Wadham’s mind will be on events down the A14 at Huntingdon, where Shanroe Santos, Letter Exit and Agathe Rosalie are all due in action.

“Hopefully they will all go there with an each-way shout,” she added.

“Shanroe Santos had a year off last year and he is finding his feet over fences. He jumped well at Wetherby last time, so I hope he will go well.

“Letter Exit is coming back from a year out. It is a first run over fences so it is a bit of a fact-finding mission, but he has done four point-to-points, so we know he can jump.

“Agathe Rosalie is a nice filly that we have high hopes for.”