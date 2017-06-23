Verge looking to the long term after his welcome return to form

Danno Verge has expressed his desire to extend his stay beyond the current season with the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in the National League.

Although suffering a difficult start to the season, the 21-year-old has hit top form in recent weeks since dropping down to reserve, top-scoring in two of the Fen Tigers’ last three meetings.

While his big-scoring exploits mean a switch back into the main body of the team is on the horizon, the Kent-based rider is confident he can carry on piling on the points.

“Obviously I was very disappointed dropping down to reserve but going down there means you get the easier rides and can score lots of points,” said Verge. “It has probably helped my confidence as I had a slow start to the year as my machinery was not as good.

“Since I have got my new engine things have been different and in my last three meetings I have scored paid 14, 13 and 10 totals so it has been good.

“I sat down with my dad the other day and said I would quite happily stay at Mildenhall for the next few seasons. If they want me I will come back.”

Verge will aim to carry on his recent purple patch when representing the Fen Tigers in the Transatlantic Four Team Tournament on Sunday (3pm).

The meeting will consist of a USA side headed by former Ipswich Witches star Gino Manzares, as well as a team bearing the Norwich Stars name fronted by current Fen Tigers number one, and Norfolk born, Connor Mountain, and a Great Britain Young Lions Under-21 side.

“The American team will be tough to beat, ” said Verge.

“Gino Manzares rode for the Ipswich Witches before, while Broc Nicol has ridden in a World Under-21 Championship qualifier this year.

“Obviously beating riders that have ridden in the World Cup and at higher levels is going to make you a bit more confident.

“I know it will be tough, but I will be giving it my best shot.”

The West Row outfit will have to overturn a 10-point deficit if they are to reach the semi-finals of this year’s National League Knock Out Cup after going down 50-40 to the Stoke Potters at Loomer Road on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the club’s clash with the Isle Of Wight Warriors in the league on Sunday was called off due to an electrical fault.

Scores

Stoke Potters 50: Mitchell Davey 11+3, Tony Atkin R/R, Ryan Terry Daley 10+2, David Wallinger 9+1, Luke Priest 15, Alex Spooner 5+1, Shaun Tedham 0.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 40: Connor Mountain 11, Luke Ruddick R/R, Jon Armstrong 8, Jordan Jenkins 3+2, Dan Halsey 10, Lewis Whitmore 1, Danno Verge 7+3.

Transatlantic Fours Teams

Mildenhall Fen Tigers: Jon Armstrong, Dan Halsey, Ryan Terry-Daley, Danno Verge.

USA: Gino Manzares, Broc Nicol, Luke Bekker, Dillon Ruml

GB Young Lions U-21: Jack Parkinson Blackburn, Kyle Bickley, Luke Harris, Callum Walker

Norwich Stars: Danny Ayers, Connor Mountain, Jordan Jenkins, Lewis Whitmore