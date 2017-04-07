Verge feeling sharp ahead of opener

Lack of practice can often find riders out early in a campaign, but there will be no worries for Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ new signing Danno Verge.

While opportunities to get out on the bike can be limited over the winter the 21-year-old has made the most of the track sessions available to ensure he is ready from the word go.

“I’ve been to the Isle Of Wight for two days last month, while I have also been over to France, done the Ipswich Witches press and practice day and been to Rye House,” said Verge.

“The way I see it the more I am on the bike the sharper I will be so I have tried to get on the bike as much as I can. So far I feel like it is going quite well.”

Having enjoyed a respectable season with the Kent Kings in 2016 the decision made by the Sittingbourne outfit not retain his services for another year may have come as a surprise to some but for Verge he is now keen to move on and make his mark for the Fen Tigers.

“I was in contact with Len Silver before the AGM to be honest and he did want me back but when the averages changed they could not fit me in the team around the other riders,” said Verge.

“If I’m honest there was only three places I wanted to ride and that was Kent, Lakeside or Mildenhall.

“I’ve ridden for Mildenhall before and the management and everyone involved are by the far the best I’ve been involved with.

“Although when Kevin offered me the deal I said I would ring him back in a few days but I ended up ringing him back four hours later that night.

“I rode at number six last year and when you look at the programme being there is like being at two or four.

“It is going to be harder obviously riding in the main body of the team but I want to improve my average and keep my spot in the main body of the team, and if I make a few starts and get out in front I might even make the top three.”

Although riding for the West Row outfit will be the main focus for Verge in 2017 he will also mix those duties with a number of meetings abroad throughout the campaign, with the first of his trips away scheduled to take place a week on Saturday.

“This year I’ve got a few meetings in Nagyhalasz in Hungary,” said Verge.

“I didn’t know there was racing out there but one of my sponsors is Hungarian and he said I should give it a go.

“Most of the riders out there are Polish and Russian but it turns out there are some quite good riders that go out there.

“I am hoping I can learn a few things out there and bring them back to use at Mildenhall.”