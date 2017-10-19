Varian looking towards 1,000 Guineas after Altyn Orda’s win

Roger Varian is confident he has a QIPCO 1,000 Guineas contender on his hands after Altyn Orda caused a shock by winning the Group 3 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes on Friday.

The daughter of Kyllachy had been a 25-1 shot with the bookmakers but, despite getting loose on the way up to the start, she defied those odds to beat the market leaders under Andrea Atzeni.

Looking ahead, Varian has big plans for the two-year-old in 2018.

“You are always nervous when they get loose and you feel so helpless because you feel like you should be out there helping to catch them but in reality you can’t,” said the Carlburg Stables trainer.

“At least the filly didn’t go silly, she didn’t gallop too fast and didn’t run into anything so it wasn’t too bad.

“She’s a bit of a nervous character now but I didn’t think she would do anything like that.

“She’s got to be a promising filly now, she’s a Group 3 winner who has beaten a good field.

“I thought it was a deep renewal of this race so you have got to be thinking about a Guineas trial or even straight to a Guineas on the back of this. She will get a mile no problem.”

Meanwhile, of the incident that left him unseated, Atzeni told ITV Racing: “She was cantering down to the start fine and then she looked at the guy with the camera and spooked.

“I fell off her and she got loose, but luckily the lads managed to catch her.”