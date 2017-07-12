Ulysses wins for Stoute as Eminent’s Gp 1 wait continues

Ulysses required a photo finish to hand Sir Michael Stoute a sixth Coral-Eclipse Stakes triumph on Saturday.

In a dramatic finish at Sandown Park, Ulysses and Barney Roy crossed the line together.

However, replays showed that Stoute’s four-year-old had won by a nose, giving the trainer his first victory in the race since 2007.

It was also a memorable race for jockey Jim Crowley, who earlier in the week had lost his ride on another horse in the race, Eminent.

The Martyn Meade-trained Frankel colt finished down in fifth place, meaning the wait for a Group 1 victory continues.

Meade’s next move for Eminent has not yet been finalised, with the Juddmonte International Stakes in August a possibility.