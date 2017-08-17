Ulysses set for another battle with Barney

Sir Michael Stoute’s Ulysses looks set to do battle with Barney Roy once again during Wednesday’s Group 1 Juddmonte International at York.

The four-year-old, who beat Barney Roy by a nose to win the Coral-Eclipse earlier this year, was thought to be in contention for the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

However, the current indication is that the Niarchos family-owned horse will go down the Juddmonte route as final preparation for November’s Breeders’ Cup in America.

Other Newmarket representation in the one-mile-two-furlong Juddmonte could come from the likes of Algometer (David Simcock), Jack Hobbs (John Gosden) and Nezwaah (Roger Varian).