Tylicki still in intensive care after Kempton Park collision

Newmarket jockey Freddy Tylicki remains in hospital awaiting tests on spinal injuries after being involved in a four-horse pile-up at Kempton Park on Monday.

The incident occurred when Tylicki’s mount — the David Elsworth-trained Nellie Deen — clipped heels with the eventual race winner Madame Butterfly before the turn.

Nellie Deen fell, taking Electrify, Skara Mae and Sovrano Dolce down with her.

After some prolonged medical treatment on the course, 30-year-old Tylicki was taken to hospital along with fellow rider Jim Crowley (Electrify).

Doctors discharged champion jockey Crowley later that night having sustained a broken nose, but Tylicki was still at St George’s Hospital in Tooting yesterday, where he was said to be in a ‘stable condition’.

“After his fall at Kempton Park Racecourse yesterday, Freddy Tylicki remains in a stable condition,” a statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund issued on Tuesday read.

“His sister Madeleine and mother Irene are enormously grateful for the support he is receiving and all the good wishes.”

Another Newmarket jockey unseated during the drama, Ted Durcan, has confirmed he suffered a fractured ankle.

Sovrano Dolce’s partner was able to hobble away from the aftermath, but later learned of his injury after travelling to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for a scan. He may require an operation to correct the problem.