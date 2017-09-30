Two trophies for Turecki

Michal Turecki was crowned champion twice during an evening of table tennis action at Ely Table Tennis Club on Saturday.

First up, Turecki successfully mounted a defence of his Singles Handicap title.

After cruising through the group stages, the winner of the winter tournament edged out Fred Laband in the final by two sets.

The singles competition was followed by a round-robin doubles tournament, where every player was paired with different partners, gaining points for each set won.

Turecki, Rob Pownall, Rommel Del Rosario, Andrew Blake and Simon Braschi emerged with the most points.

In the final, Turecki teamed up with Del Rosario and won a closely contested final against Pownall and Braschi over three sets.

n Anybody interested in joining Ely Table Tennis Club can find more information by emailing elytabletennis@gmail.com