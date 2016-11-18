Two aims for Jenkins after committing to Fen Tigers

Jordan Jenkins has set himself two targets next season after agreeing terms to ride in the National League for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers, writes Graham Clark.

The highly-rated 15-year-old was announced as the West Row outfit’s second signing for the 2017 campaign — after Jon Armstrong — on Saturday having impressed in a handful of meetings for the club towards the back end of last season.

“I am really looking forward to next season. I like the track at Mildenhall and the management and when the news was released on social media people seemed happy,” said Jenkins. “I was not expecting a ride last season, but Mildenhall took the time to let me have track time last year. When I did ride I was not expecting to do as well as I did.

“My aims for next season will be to improve my average and keep my team spot.”

Despite having interest from other clubs, a key factor in the decision made by Jenkins, who arrives on a 3.00 point average, to join the Fen Tigers rested on matters away from the sport, according to his grandad and mechanic Ross Jenkins.

“We had some really good offers, but at the end of the day we have gone for the best track which will have the least impact on his schooling,” said Jenkins senior.

“Mildenhall understood the importance of Jordan’s education and that was probably the main factor behind the decision we made.”