Tuttle and Greenall prove to be too strong for Ely City pairing

The Links’ Marcella Tuttle and Sarah Greenall successfully defended their County Scratch Foursomes title at the Cambridgeshire Golf Club.

The experienced Newmarket duo came up against the Ely City pairing of Laura Todd and Chloe Ashman, who were making their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

And it was their know-how that won through, clinching the main prize thanks to a 6 & 4 victory.

Tuttle and Greenall went straight into the lead by winning the first hole with a par.

After sinking a long putt to halve the second hole, they moved further into the lead with a par on the third.

Ashman and Todd reduced the arrears when the latter chipped in on the fourth hole for a birdie.

After halving the fifth, Tuttle and Greenall won the sixth to move back into a two-hole lead.

The champions had a little luck on the seventh when their drive hit the trees but bounced out on to the fairway, while their opponents’ drive found a fairway bunker.

A good third shot by Ashman finished pin high and the hole was eventually conceded.

With Todd and Ashman in the greenside bunker on the eighth hole, Tuttle struck a real blow as her drive finished two feet from the pin — after failing to get out of the bunker Todd and Ashman conceded the hole. Another par on the ninth hole saw Tuttle and Greenall reach the turn in command of proceedings at three up.

The 10th hole was halved and Tuttle and Greenall moved further ahead when they won the 11th.

The 12th was halved and Tuttle and Greenall won the 13th and 14th holes to wrap up the match.