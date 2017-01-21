Turecki sweeps aside all that is put before him to win main prize

Michal Turecki landed one of the major pieces of silverware for his victory in the Handicap Cup Closed Tournament at the Ely Table Tennis Club on Saturday.

His path to the final was a relatively smooth one, as he displayed aggression and precision throughout the group stage to advance.

Turecki followed that up by dispatching both Simon Bickers and Simon Braschi in the quarter and semi-finals respectively, securing his place in the final in the process.

Andrew Blake was his opponent, and after two closely-contested sets, Turecki emerged as the victorious player.

The Doubles tournament followed at Prickwillow Hall, where the club’s newcomers were paired up with seasoned veterans.

It was an event that eventually provided Blake with the opportunity to gain some revenge on Turecki as both reached the final with their partners.

On this occasion it was Blake that triumphed alongside Braschi, overcoming the combination of Blake and Bickers in two exhausting sets.

Meanwhile, Karen Byford scooped the Player of the Tournament award after winning all of her group stage matches, only to come unstuck in the semi-final.

Anyone interested in joining the club can find out more information by contacting elytabletennis@gmail.com.

n In the Ely Table Tennis League Division One, second-from-bottom Soham Comrades I were due in action last night against Fulbourn II, who occupied the runners-up spot ahead of the encounter.

Ely, in sixth position, were also scheduled to face NCI on the same evening.

Tonight, Soham TTC take on Fulbourn III.

n Last Wednesday (January 11), Braschi and Bickers both picked up two points to help Ely II picked up a 6-4 victory from their Division Two fixture with Countess.

Tonight, they are due to face Elsworth III away from home.

n Last time out in Division Three, Byford and Blake put two points apiece on the board in Ely III’s 6-4 triumph at the expense of Haddenham Sports & Social Club II.