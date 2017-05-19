Tucker victorious again in hotly-contested race

Competition for top honours was fiercely contended during Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club’s nine-mile Red Lodge circuit last Wednesday.

Less than two-and-a-half minutes separated the fastest six riders, but once again it was Derby visitor James Tucker who took the victory, averaging 28mph to record 18 minutes 53 seconds.

Local rider Max Sahota took second, 59 seconds in arrears and just 14 seconds faster than third placed Andy Sewell.

The remaining top 10 riders were: Matt Meek (21.12), Gary Hounsome (21.16), Ben Mickleburgh (21.22), Jordan Black (21.55), James Wood (22.48), Tom Sykes (23.47) and Mark Gibbs (23.51).

Impressive rides were also produced by Martin Graves (24.51) and Neil Payne (26.54), both riding their first event after several years out of competition.

Of the three women riders, Charlotte Smith was fastest with 24.13, followed by Sophie Lee in 25.46.

Sara Brown was third with a promising 32.58.

n A wet morning greeted the six NCTC members at Peterborough Monster Mojito standard triathlon in Peterborough.

First home for the club in a time of two hours and 18 minutes and second in age group was Eugene Husband, followed by Peter Williams in 2.25 and also second in his age group,

Parris Williams was the fourth lady overall and won her age group in 2.30.

Alex Leeson was next in (2.36), Andrew Griffiths (2.46) and Linda Hones was second in her age group in 2.59.