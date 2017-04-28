Tucker and Irvine keep up their winning form

A smaller than usual field of 14 riders faced the timekeeper for Wednesday’s 8.5-mile hilly time trial at Ashley, organised by Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon (NCTC).

However, despite those depleted numbers, competition was no less intense with James Tucker taking his third consecutive victory.

Tucker’s 28.4mph ride gave him a time of 17 minutes 56 seconds, just seven seconds quicker than local rider Jason Bouttell.

The fastest NCTC rider was the improving 18-year-old Jordan Black, who recorded a time of 22.23 to take 4th place.

The top male riders were: James Tucker (17.56), Jason Bouttell (18.03), Gary Hounsome (20.51), Jordan Black (22.23) and Rich Sherman (22.49).

In the female section, four riders competed, all of whom were NCTC members.

Gemma Irvine again showed excellent form with her time of 23.31, averaging 21.8mph.

The other times were: Sophie Lee (26.13), Jackie Henly (29.19) and Sara Brawn (32.58).

The next event is on Wednesday, May 3 on the 11-mile Ashley circuit

n A week earlier, Tucker was the clear winner of the time trial on the 9.5 mile Red Lodge circuit.

His 29mph ride gave him a time of 19 minutes and 37 seconds and a healthy winning margin of almost three minutes to second-placed Simon Smith.

Irvine was also in good form again, averaging 22.6mph to finish 15 seconds ahead of Angie Joiner-Handy who, in turn, was just two seconds faster than Charlotte Smith.