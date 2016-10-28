Trophy triumph puts Rivet firmly in Guineas picture

The William Haggas-trained Rivet put himself firmly in the 2000 Guineas picture following his Racing Post Trophy triumph at Doncaster.

Rivet held off favourite Yucatan in the final Group One race of the season as jockey Andrea Atzeni won the event for the fourth successive year.

Haggas’ youngster led from the front at Doncaster and stayed on to win by a length-and-a-half.

Yucatan gave trainer Aidan O’Brien his fourth successive runner-up in the race, finishing a head in front of Salouen in third.

Rivet was immediately quoted at odds of 16-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

A delighted Atzeni told the press: “I just let him stride on and enjoy it. It would have taken a good one to get by him.

“He’s very genuine and he stays well. He’s a lovely, big horse. He’ll definitely go on (next season).”

Atzeni is now one behind Lester Piggott’s record five victories in the race.

Piggott is part owner of Rivet.

The trainer’s wife and assistant, Maureen Haggas, said: “It didn’t go right for him last time as he was a bit keen and we were in behind.”

But she added jockey Atzeni had done “brilliantly” well to dictate the race their own way.

The winner is owned by legendary former jockey Lester Piggott — Maureen Haggas’ father — in partnership with John Magnier and Michael Tabor.

“He’s got the right way about him. All the horses we’ve had out of the mare (Starship) have had very good minds and he’s the same, very laid back,” Haggas added.

“He never overdoes it at home so you can run them. He’s taking his racing well, looks well and the ground wasn’t bottomless.

“You have to take these opportunities when they present themselves.”

n Charlie Appleby will be represented by Francis Of Assisi in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup in Australia.

“Francis Of Assisi is in really good order,” Appleby’s assistant trainer James Ferguson told the Godolphin website.

“He’s fit, in peak condition and we think he’ll give a good account of himself. It looks a competitive race on paper but we expect him to run well.”

Francis Of Assisi joins the Michael Bell-trained Big Orange in the big race line-up.

Connections of Big Orange are expecting a big run in the race.

The five-year-old is fresher than most having only had four races this term, most recently when winning the Group 2 Goodwood Cup for a second successive year in July.

Last year, the son of Duke Of Marmalade made most of the running from a low draw when finishing fifth to Prince Of Penzance.

n Newmarket bids farewell to the 2016 flat season with its final meeting of the season this weekend.

The two-day meeting, which starts tomorrow, will be celebrating Halloween with some great family entertainment. Kids under-18 go free both days.

n Former jockey Hayley Turner has been awarded an OBE for services to horse racing in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Turner, 33, who retired at the end of last season, was crowned joint champion apprentice in 2005.