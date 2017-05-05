Trio of wins for Elbourn lights up Mildenhall Stadium event

Danny Elbourn was the star turn during Saturday’s Formula Feast race meeting at Mildenhall Stadium , which had been organised by Spedeworth and Incarace Motorsports, writes Dean Cox.

Elbourn dominated the Ministox segment of the triple header, winning all three of his races in comfortable fashion.

Prior to that, the The Brisca F2 Stock Cars saw Michael Lund emerge victorious from the final after two heat races.

Andrew Palmer capitalises on crashes earlier in the race to clinch heat one, with Ollie Skeels winning the second.

However, that duo — and the other competitors in the final — had no answer to Lund, who bumped his way beyond veteran Simon Farrington to wrap up the victory.

The final also saw a big collision between Josh Coleman and Rob Mitchell, both of whom suffered no injuries.

Meanwhile, the Banger Racing got off to a dramatic start when Tim Crew thundered into the fence and Angus Germany lost a wheel, but strategically parked his car over it to allow the race to continue.

Davey Cox took the win in the first heat, while a quieter heat two went the way of visiting driver Jimmy Craig.

The final was enlivened by Troy Cobbert and Jack Garrod having a series of collisions on the pit bend, with Craig taking the win again ahead of Tom Fox and Ben Mynott.

Meanwhile, Garrod went on to win the Destruction Derby after a typically hard-hitting display.

n The next racing action at Mildenhall Stadium will take place on Saturday, May 6 when the National Saloon Stock Cars return to West Row with National Bangers competing for their Supreme Championship and the youngsters in their Ministox cars (6.30pm).