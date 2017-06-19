Trio of solo riders make light work of the gales

Max Sahota defied the blustery conditions to win Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club’s 9.5-mile event at Red Lodge last Wednesday.

The wind meant the 19 riders were given the option to compete as individuals or as teams of two to share the wind resistance workload, with 12 opting to double up.

However, rather unusually the first three solo riders were quicker than the fastest team as Sahota led the way.

He completed the course in 20 minutes one second, averaging 28.7mph, giving him a victory margin of one minute and 36 seconds from club member Gary Hounsome.

Jordan Black’s consistent improvement showed no sign of weakening, meanwhile, as he took third place in 22.07.

Paul Flack and Mark Webb were the fastest team, clocking 23.04 with an average of exactly 25mph.

Newmarket riders David Green and Mark Gibbs took second place with 23.40, while club vice-chairman Ken Parsons, partnered with his minder and mentor Keith McCarthy took third with 24m.05. This gave them just a one-second advantage over John and Carl Davies.

The following evening (June 8) Steve Peck was the sole Newmarket representative in the veterans’ 10-mile event at Six Mile Bottom.

Peck beat the 25mph barrier to record a finishing time of 23.21 (25.7mph).

The event was won by former NCTC member Matthew Smith with a time of 18.48, averaging 32.25mph.

NCTC’s next evening event will be contested over 25 miles at Red Lodge on Wednesday, June 21.