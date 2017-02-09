Trio of hopefuls for Wallis in Jacket semis

Lakenheath handler Mark Wallis will have three dogs in Ladbrokes Golden Jacket semi-final action at Crayford on Saturday.

Rubys Razzle, who has won on each of her last five outings, will go in the first of three races from trap two at 11.37am.

Wallis’ other two representatives — Ferryforth Fran and Rubys Rascal — have been drawn in the race, which gets under way at 12.39pm.

Rubys Rascal will go from trap two, while Ferryforth will start out wide in trap six.

The top two from each race will qualify for the £17,500 final, which will be shown live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, February 21.

Wallis has enjoyed recent success in the event, having prospered twice in the last three years.

Hometown Honey came up trumps in 2014, while 12 months ago, Wallis and his team were celebrating thanks to Patchys Kerry, who became the first ante post favourite to oblige in the competition’s 42-year history.