Trio go for Wallis in St Leger semis

All three of Mark Wallis’ representatives successfully negotiated their way through last week’s William Hill St Leger quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Ferryforth Fran and Rubys Rascal won their respective races for the Lakenheath trainer, while Billys Bullet squeezed through with a third-place finish.

Tonight, Rubys Rascal (trap one) and Billys Bullet (trap three) are in the first of the semi-finals along with Hockwold-based trainer Patrick Janssens’ Hovex Grace (trap four).

Ferryforth Fran will go from trap six in the second semi, which also includes another of Janssens’ dogs — Slick Sebastian (trap four).

n There was disappointment for Imperial Kennels handler Wallis in Sunday’s RPGTV Henlow Derby final.

California and Clondoty Alex were both tipped to claim the top prize, but they could only muster third and fourth-place finishes respectively.

Wallis’ Ribble Atom, who lost out in the St Leger heats, also featured on the same card, finishing second to Westmead Michel in the 9.15pm race.