Trainer confident Endless Acres can win Cesarewitch Handicap

Charlie Fellowes believes that in Endless Acres he has a horse capable of winning Saturday’s Betfred Cesarewitch Handicap on the Rowley Mile (3.40pm).

The son of Champs Elysees took his form to new heights last time out in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting, finishing second to Willie Mullins’ Thomas Hobson.

And now the four-year-old is being backed by Fellowes to make a similar impression during the prestigious two-and-a-quarter-mile contest.

“What would I deem to be a success for him? That is a good question — it is a tough one.

“Put simply, he is good enough to win the race. He has what it takes to do it.

“I would be pleased with a place, but there would also be a tinge of disappointment with that because I know he is good enough.

“My CV is missing a big winner and he can certainly put that right.

“His form is as good as any horse in the race.”

While Endless Acres’ display at Ascot made plenty stand up and take notice, it also took plenty out of him.

As such, the St Gatien Cottage Stables-based Fellowes has refrained from running the bay gelding since, rejecting the chance to send him to Goodwood in the process.

“We have been very brave in not running him because a lot can go wrong when you are working from home for such a long period of time, but thankfully it has gone smoothly,” added Fellowes.

“He is a four-year-old that was born late, so in staying terms he is quite young and a big baby in some ways.

“He had a tough beginning to the year, culminating in the big day at Ascot where the ground was too quick for him.

“Had we kept going, we would have bottomed him and there is every chance we could have lost him.”

And with race day now well on the horizon, Fellowes believes the decision to take a break has worked out for the best.

“The plan has come off and he has been galloping really well,” he said.

“He is looking fantastic right now and the ground should work in his favour.

“Things are looking good, so hopefully it all comes together on Saturday.”

As The Journal went to print, Endless Acres was the 11/1 third favourite with leading bookmakers to win the Cesarewitch.