Three race meetings on same Good Friday bill

Spedeworth and Incarace Motorsports are hoping to entice a bumper crowd to The Mildenhall Stadium on Good Friday with three separate events at the same meeting.

The National Bangers will kick proceedings off, with the racers making up teams and competing for a collective trophy.

That will be followed by the ORCi Ministox, which is likely to include current series champion Luke Dorling, with Charlie Morphey also set to feature.

The day will be concluded with the Reliant Robins, with Scott and Dale Russell tipped for an appearance within the line-up.

There is also a chance that Jamie O’Hanlon could take part.

The event will begin at 2pm, with turnstiles opening up at 12.30pm.

For more information contact 01473 612423.