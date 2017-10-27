Third team win derby game

Newmarket Ladies’ III claimed the bragging rights on Saturday with a 2-0 victory on the road at neighbouring Bury St Edmunds IV in the East Women’s League Division 5NW(S).

With a number of players unavailable and no substitutes, Newmarket were forced to rejig their side.

It was 0-0 at half-time, but the visitors played with more confidence during the second half and broke the deadlock through Lucie Swann’s first goal for the club.

And the victory was soon made safe when Brooke Le Maire scored for the second week running.

The victory leaves the third team fourth in the table ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Cambridge South IV (11am).

n In Division 1N, Newmarket Ladies I’s wait for a first league win of the campaign goes on after they drew 1-1 at home with St Neots.

The firsts are away from home on Saturday with a trip to Wisbech Town I (1.45pm).