Theobald and Johnston win county races

Two Newmarket Swim Club members were county winners at the East Region Open Water event, held at Whitlingham Lake in Norwich.

Alice Theobald took part in the 1.5km race and finished first in the 20-24 Suffolk age group, while Ian Johnston followed suit over 5km in the 50-59 age bracket.

Youngster Raven Dodsworth also competed, finishing fourth in Suffolk in the 11-12 age group.

In the 12-16 group, Newmarket’s Harry Saunders came home fifth in the county over a distance of 1.5km.