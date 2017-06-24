The Tin Man lands James Fanshawe's first Royal Ascot winner in six years

Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe had to wait the outcome of a stewards' inquiry before being able to properly celebrate the respected yard's first Royal Ascot winner in six years, in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on the festival's concluding Saturday.

Jockey Tom Quigley had to give evidence to a stewards' inquiry following steering the now two-times Group 1 winner The Tin Man in past favourite Limato and Tasleet to win the 16.20 Diamond Jubliee Stakes by a neck.

But the inquiry devliered a verdict which said 'the placings remain unaltered' after the trio of horses went side-by-side as The Tin Man broke to the front down the inside rail with a furlong to go.

Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe said he was dedicating the victory, which saw Her Majesty The Queen present the trophy, to his sick father, who is part of the Fred Archer Syndicate which owns the horse.

"I am a very relieved man," he said on ITV after targeting The Tin Man at the Diamond Jubilee Stakes following an impressive victory at Ascot in October.

He added: "Tom (Quigley) gave me a beautiful ride. Tin Man is our strongest horse and we are lucky to have him."

Fanshawe's last Royal Ascot winner had come back in 2011.