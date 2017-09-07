The Tin Man and Tasleet looking to bounce back from July Cup

James Fanshawe believes The Tin Man is ready to put his Darley July Cup disappointment behind him when he goes in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock Park on Saturday.

After winning June’s Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, much was expected of the five-year-old on Newmarket’s July Course.

But the son of Equiano was unable to produce the goods, eventually finishing down in eighth in a race that was won by Sprint Cup favourite — the Clive Cox-trained Harry Angel.

However, Pegasus Stables-based Fanshawe has reported that the dual six-furlong Group 1 winner is primed and ready for the weekend’s outing at Haydock.

“The Tin Man is fine. He worked on Saturday and we are looking forward to running him in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock Park,” he said.

“I don’t think he wants extremes of going, but we wouldn’t mind a drop of rain ahead of Saturday.

“He is in good form. I don’t want to make excuses for his last run when obviously he didn’t run so well.

“We just want to get him back on track at Haydock this weekend.”

Another Newmarket horse that performed well below bar in the July Cup is William Haggas’ Tasleet.

Like The Tin Man, the four-year-old will be looking to recapture the sort of form that saw him storm to victory in the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes in May, before finishing a neck behind Fanshawe’s horse in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: “We gave Tasleet a bit of a break after Newmarket.

“Although he has never handled Newmarket particularly well, he was too keen in the July Cup and did not finish his race out. He just wasn’t himself.

“I think on his best form he should run a very decent race in the 32Red Sprint Cup. He proved at York and Ascot that he is a very good horse and, if there is a bit of ease in the ground, he won’t mind it.

“Whether he is good enough to beat Harry Angel and Brando, we will have to wait and see, but he is definitely in the mix.”