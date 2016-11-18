Ten-try Newmarket U14s hammer helpless Royston

Newmarket Under-14s followed up last week’s impressive cup victory over Cambridge by hammering Royston 60-0 on Sunday.

Newmarket went on the attack early on, but were repelled through a series of good tackles and counter-rucking from their opponents.

Meanwhile, Royston also had the early edge in the scrum and were able to mount several attacks which were met with some strong defensive tackles from Josh Tolley and Jonathan Rees.

Eventually the deadlock was broken by Newmarket skipper Gabe Jones, who touched down under the posts.

The response from the home side to having fallen behind was positive, but once the threat was averted, Newmarket were the dominant force.

Their ability to move the ball wide quickly paid dividends, with Freddie Kirk the beneficiary of some good passing from Jones and inside-centre Sam Skingley, with the latter finishing well in the right-hand corner.

Almost immediately from the restart kick, Dave Taylor Stratton’s excellent support work paid off as he took it on, shrugging off two opponents and sprinting for the line to score Newmarket’s third try.

Fabian Dodds also dotted down before the interval, as did Kirk, Jones and Ben Criddle for a 36-0 lead.

Royston were awarded a scrum in the second half after a Newmarket knock on, but Skingley was on hand again as he poached an interception to score and run in under the posts.

Jones fed Paul Carroll to score a try of his own while Miles Lancaster bulldozed his way through to get his name among the scorers.

Just before the final whistle, Archie Parker Furze joined the backline and crashed over for Newmarket’s 10th try of the contest.

n Newmarket Development advanced into the second round of the Cambridgeshire County Plate thanks to an 18-3 win over Haverhill II.

Joe Parr and Adam Shipp were the try scorers.