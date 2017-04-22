Team prize goes the way of Ely City’s four players

The annual Newmarket Links Golf Club Junior Open was held on April 10, with the event attracting 41 golfers to battle it out for three separate prizes.

There was reason to celebrate for the Ely City quartet of George Whitehall, Ella Mason, James McLaughlin and Isaac Rowlands, whose nett total of 219 was good enough to clinch the team trophy.

Mason also excelled in the Scratch Trophy, finishing in the runner-up spot with a gross score of 74.

The winner of that section — by a two-shot margin — was 15-year-old Oliver Rust from Gog Magog Golf Club, while James McLaughlin was third with 77.

Hugh Myers from Bourn Golf Club won the Handicap Trophy with a nett 62, playing off 15.

Myers’ round was eight shots better than second-placed Harry O’Shea, who was representing the host club with a nett of 70.

In third place, losing on countback, was Lonyin Chan from Chestfield Downs, also with a nett of 70.

n At the recent Cambs and Hunts Junior Golf Spring meeting at Lakeside Lodge, Ely City’s Elanor Gamble was second in the Lesley Ford Trophy.

Meanwhile, Mason won the scratch prize and Gamble linked up with Morgan Tritton (Gogs) to lift the Hidden Pairs Cup.